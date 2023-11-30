Off-duty RCMP officer who held gun to woman’s face convicted of firearms offences

An RCMP officer stationed on Bell Island almost six years ago has been convicted of two firearms offences.

Cst. Michael Wheeler was found guilty of two counts — careless use of a firearm and pointing a firearm. The verdict was rendered earlier this week by Justice Sandra Chaytor at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John’s.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Jan. 23, 2018, after his shift, Wheeler went to the home of another RCMP officer, a friend, also stationed on Bell Island. Wheeler was still wearing his uniform, including his loaded firearm in his holster.

A woman testified that as the three drank alcohol, she and Wheeler began playfully wrestling when her boyfriend left the room. She said Wheeler pulled out his firearm, pressed it against her face and pointed it at her.

Wheeler denied removing the gun from his holster. However, the judge didn’t believe his version.

“I do not believe Mr. Wheeler’s evidence that he did not put his firearm to (her) face or point it at her. Nor do I find his evidence raised a reasonable doubt,” Justice Chaytor said.

Chaytor said while Wheeler was calm and composed on the stand, she noted, demeanour can be unreliable when determining the accuracy of evidence.

“Coherent testimony given with outwardly convincing demeanours can come from the mouths of inverted liars,” the judge said, citing law.

She added it wasn’t so much of how Wheeler testified, but the substance of what he said.

Chaytor pointed out that Wheeler’s statement to police varied from his trial testimony, noting he didn’t mention the wrestling in his police statement. She said he was also inconsistent in many other details, which led her to doubt his credibility.

Wheeler’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 1, 2024.