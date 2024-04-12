Occupants of pickup truck flee the scene of dramatic downtown crash

Police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle following a dramatic crash in downtown St. John’s on Friday morning.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. crews responded to Casey Street, between Gilbert Street and Brazil Street. The driver of a pickup truck had struck two parked vehicles and crashed through the front of a home. The crash caused significant damage to the residence.

Reports from the scene indicate the two occupants of the pickup truck, a male and a female, fled the scene on foot.

Two people were inside the home at the time, one of whom sustaining minor injuries. They were treated at the scene, but did not go to hospital.

Police have closed the road in the area to facilitate their investigation.