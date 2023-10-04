News

Occupants escape injury after vehicle strikes microwave and crashes into ditch

Posted: October 5, 2023 1:26 am
By Earl Noble


The two occupants of a car that struck a kitchen appliance on the Team Gushue Highway on Wednesday night were lucky to escape serious injury.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the highway, under the overpass of Old Pennywell Road. The driver of the sedan reportedly came around a bend in the highway and struck a microwave that was laying in the middle of the road. Unable to maintain control of the vehicle, they crashed into a ditch.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage in the crash. The occupants of the car were both assessed by paramedics, but neither was taken to hospital.

A damaged microwave sits on the shoulder of Team Gushue Highway after being struck by a passing vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The driver of a sedan lost control, crashing into a ditch, after striking a microwave in the roadway on Team Gushue Highway. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A sedan is pulled from the ditch after striking a microwave on Team Gushue Highway. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
