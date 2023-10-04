Occupants escape injury after vehicle strikes microwave and crashes into ditch

The two occupants of a car that struck a kitchen appliance on the Team Gushue Highway on Wednesday night were lucky to escape serious injury.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the highway, under the overpass of Old Pennywell Road. The driver of the sedan reportedly came around a bend in the highway and struck a microwave that was laying in the middle of the road. Unable to maintain control of the vehicle, they crashed into a ditch.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage in the crash. The occupants of the car were both assessed by paramedics, but neither was taken to hospital.