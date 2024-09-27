Not much change in the weather this weekend

The weekend forecast looks very similar to what we’ve seen throughout much of the week, as the weather pattern remains largely unchanged.
The Forecast | Newfoundland
Saturday
- Drizzle and fog on the eastern side of the Avalon (near the east coast).
- Go inland to find some sunshine (CBS points west)
- Sunny across the rest of the Island
- Highs of 13 to 16
Sunday
- Very similar to Saturday
- Highs in the middle to upper teens
Monday
- Chance of showers across most of the Island, except the West Coast and Southwest coast
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
Tuesday
- Chance of showers across most of the Island, except the West Coast and Southwest coast
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy across the Island
- Highs in the lower teens
The Forecast | Labrador
Saturday
- Sunny with highs in the upper teens
Sunday
- Sun and cloud.
- Showers north and west late by afternoon
- Highs in the mid teens to lower 20s
Monday
- Chance of showers or rain on the southern part of the coast, otherwise sun and cloud
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
Tuesday
- Chance of showers and rain on the southern part of the coast, but there should be more sunshine inland and in the west
- Highs in the middle teens
Wednesday
- Sun and cloud
- Highs in the middle teens