Eddie's Update Weather

Not much change in the weather this weekend

Posted: September 27, 2024 8:35 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

SHARE



video
play-sharp-fill

The weekend forecast looks very similar to what we’ve seen throughout much of the week, as the weather pattern remains largely unchanged.

The Forecast | Newfoundland

Saturday

  • Drizzle and fog on the eastern side of the Avalon (near the east coast).
    • Go inland to find some sunshine (CBS points west)
  • Sunny across the rest of the Island
  • Highs of 13 to 16

Sunday

  • Very similar to Saturday
  • Highs in the middle to upper teens

Monday

  • Chance of showers across most of the Island, except the West Coast and Southwest coast
  • Highs in the lower to middle teens

Tuesday

  • Chance of showers across most of the Island, except the West Coast and Southwest coast
  • Highs in the lower to middle teens

Wednesday

  • Partly cloudy across the Island
  • Highs in the lower teens

The Forecast | Labrador

Saturday

  • Sunny with highs in the upper teens

Sunday

  • Sun and cloud.
  • Showers north and west late by afternoon
  • Highs in the mid teens to lower 20s

Monday

  • Chance of showers or rain on the southern part of the coast, otherwise sun and cloud
    • Highs in the lower to middle teens

Tuesday

  • Chance of showers and rain on the southern part of the coast, but there should be more sunshine inland and in the west
  • Highs in the middle teens

Wednesday

  • Sun and cloud
  • Highs in the middle teens
Post Views: 44
Scroll to top Hide picture