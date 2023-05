(Earl Noble / NTV News)

There were no injuries reported following a collision in the east end of St. John’s Thursday night.

At about 10:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and Portugal Cove Road. The occupants of the vehicles involved were assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require transport to hospital. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Roads were wet in moderate rainfall at the time of the collision.