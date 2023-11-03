No injuries reported following centre-city collision

There were no injuries reported following a collision at a busy centre-city intersection on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Stamp’s Lane and Wishingwell Road following a t-bone collision between two pickup trucks. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage in the crash. Paramedics with Eastern Health attended the scene, however no occupants of the vehicles involved required transport to hospital.

Traffic was redirected around the collision until the scene could be cleared.