No injuries following rollover crash in Mount Pearl

The driver of an SUV that left the road and rolled over in Mount Pearl on Thursday evening is lucky to have escaped injury.

Emergency crews were called to Commonwealth Avenue, near Heavy Tree Road, shortly before 9:30 p.m.. The driver of an SUV traveling northbound lost control of the vehicle and left the road. The SUV rolled over before coming to rest on its side, narrowly missing some large rocks, in an area cleared for the new interchange with the Team Gushue Highway. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle before helping the driver to get out. The vehicle was then righted, and put back on its wheels before being towed away.

The driver of the car, while shaken, was reportedly uninjured.

The mishap was one of several to which crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded on Thursday.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Mount Pearl on Thursday evening.