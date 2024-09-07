No injuries following mid-morning collision in St. John’s

There were no injuries to report following a two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and New Cove Road at about 10:00 a.m.. following the collision, which involved an SUV and a pickup truck. The force of the crash caused significant damage to the SUV, spinning it around in the intersection. The pickup truck sustained only minor damage, and could be moved to a nearby parking lot.

The drivers of both vehicles, who were the only occupants, were assessed at the scene by a paramedic but were reportedly not injured. Traffic was slowed in the area until the damaged SUV could be towed from the scene.