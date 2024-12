There are a number of school closures in Labrador due to weather and road conditions.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an announcement to follow on afternoon classes:

A.P. Low Primary

Bayside Academy

J.R. Smallwood Middle School

Lake Melville School

Mealy Mountain Collegiate

Menihek High School

Queen of Peace Middle School

William Gillett Academy

Amos Comenius Memorial School in Hopedale has a two-hour delayed opening.