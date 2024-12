The Canadian Coast Guard Icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 will conduct icebreaking operations today in the Goose Bay area.

The icebreaker is in the area to support the year-end tanker and ferry operations and will be leaving an open water track behind it as it transits the area.

Residents are asked to stay a safe distance from the vessel and its track as cracks can extend for quite some distance from the vessel as it moves.