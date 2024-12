Today there will be a historic announcement by Premier Andrew Furey and Premier of Québec François Legault. The announcement is expected to be about the Churchill Falls contract.

The announcement will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday and will be carried live on NTV and NTV+.

The premiers will be joined by N.L. Energy Minister Andrew Parsons, Quebec Energy Minister Christine Fréchette, and N.L. Hydro CEO Jennifer Williams.