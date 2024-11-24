No injuries following highway rollover

There were no injuries to report following a rollover crash on the Outer Ring Road late Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Portugal Cove Road and Torbay Road. The driver of a sedan had lost control of the vehicle, rolling the car down an embankment where it came to rest back on its wheels. The driver of the car was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

Police closed one lane of the highway as crews worked, and as the wrecked car was removed. Road were wet in rain and heavy fog at the time of the crash.

There were no serious injuries reported following a rollover crash on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)