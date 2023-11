The 10th Annual NL Young Farmers Leadership Summit takes place today and tomorrow in St. John’s.

The two-day event will feature panels, break-out sessions, presentations and more.

Lucy Stoyles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture and MHA for Mount Pearl North will bring greetings to the summit.

NL Young Farmers is a professional organization for farmers aged 18 to 40 that works to enhance opportunities for young people in agriculture.