According to NL Hydro some customers have reported receiving calls that seem to be from Hydro, demanding credit card information. The utility says the calls are a scam, and that they would never ask for credit card information over the phone.

NL Hydro says utility scams are becoming more common. More information on how to spot a scam can be found here: https://nlhydro.com/good-to-know/how-to-spot-a-scammer/