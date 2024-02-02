NL Health Services Reintroduces Masking Requirements

Health-care facilities in the province are seeing an increase in respiratory illness. As a result, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public that masking is temporarily required in all clinical areas in hospitals and health-care facilities, including congregate living and long-term care facilities, effective Monday, February 5.

This applies to visitors/support persons, clients, patients and health-care workers.

NL Health Services will continue to monitor epidemiology, hospitalizations and outbreaks and masking guidelines will be re-evaluated on March 31.

The public is also reminded that self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness remains in effect and physical distancing is encouraged to the greatest extent possible.