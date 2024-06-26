NL Health Services recruits local nursing talent

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has recruited local nursing talent following extensive ongoing recruitment efforts. This year, a record-high 93 per cent of the total 2024 graduates from local nursing schools have joined NL Health Services.

NL Health Services has also extended conditional job offers to students while still completing their academic program to provide them with job security.

For 2024 new graduate hires, 203 bachelor of nursing students, and 167 practical nursing students have accepted job offers and most have already started working.