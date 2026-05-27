Woman charged with impaired driving after crash in Conception Bay South

Justice, News May 27th, 2026

The RNC has arrested an impaired driver who crashed her vehicle in Conception Bay South.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the area of Topsail Road and Neils Line around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, after a vehicle had left the road. There were no injuries.

The 52-year-old female driver failed a roadside screening test and following further investigation was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Her vehicle was seized from the scene and her license was suspended. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911. To provide anonymous information on criminal activity contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.