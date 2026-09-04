Man charged with murder in Labrador arrested in Saskatchewan

Justice, News September 4th, 2026

A man charged with a 2023 murder in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been arrested in Saskatchewan after being the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

30-year-old David Faucher has been arrested by the Saskatchewan Marshals Service. Faucher was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after he was charged with first degree murder in June of this year in connection to the 2023 homicide of 43-year-old Franz Drosch.



Arrangements are currently being made to return Faucher to Newfoundland and Labrador.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is extending thanks to officials in Saskatchewan for their assistance.

In an effort to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation, police say they are providing no further details at this time, but, anticipate providing additional updates in the future.