Wakeham gets 48 per cent approval rating in N.L. in latest Angus Reid poll

News, Politics September 16th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham is tied for second among the country’s premiers in approval ratings, according to new data released by Angus Reid.

Manitoba’s Wab Kinew leads the pack with a 63 per cent approval rating. Wakeham and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe were tied for second at 48 per cent.

“The new Churchill Falls deal between Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec has not been without controversy,” Angus Reid wrote. “It’s resulted in the departure of one Member of the House of Assembly from the governing PC party of Premier Tony Wakeham. The latest deal is a replacement for the one negotiated by the previous government under the Liberals. Wakeham had said he would put the final agreement to a referendum, but that promise was rescinded. The deal is an attempt to correct the below-market rates Quebec was paying for energy from the Labrador-based power plant, but, according to critics, does not bring enough benefits back to the province. Newfoundland and Labrador residents are split on Wakeham’s performance, with equal numbers approving and disapproving.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Sept. 8–15, 2026, among a randomized sample of 4,310 Canadian adults. Respondents are drawn from the Angus Reid Forum, a large-scale online panel developed to include Canadian residents in each of the 343 federal ridings in Canada and representative of the Canadian population by age, gender, family income, ethnic status and education. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to region, gender, age, household income, and education, based on the Canadian census.

The survey included 209 respondents from Newfoundland and Labrador, with a provincial margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points 19 times out of 20. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.