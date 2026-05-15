Victoria Day long weekend begins with increased patrols, holiday closures

News May 15th, 2026

As the Victoria Day long weekend gets underway, many people across Newfoundland and Labrador are getting ready to head to the cabin, set up at campgrounds, or travel to visit family and friends. With more traffic expected on highways and rural roads, police are reminding drivers to slow down and drive safely.

Officers will be conducting extra traffic enforcement throughout the holiday weekend, with a focus on speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt use, and impaired driving. Motorists are also being advised to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and watch for wildlife, especially during the evening and early morning hours.

City of St. John’s offices and Community Centres will be closed for the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, May 18. Curbside waste collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, May 19.

Please note:

Public washrooms will remain open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.

Street cleaning operations will take place as scheduled on Monday, May 18. Vehicles that are not removed during street cleaning will be ticketed.

All City paid parking by-laws are still in effect, however paid parking will not be enforced as Monday is a Shops Closing Holiday.

The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be closed for both commercial and residential users on May 18.