Upgrades coming to sewer system in Nain

News October 3rd, 2026

A combined investment of approximately $3.9 million from the provincial and federal governments and the Inuit Community Government of Nain will help upgrade Nain’s sanitary sewer system, improving reliability and strengthening climate resilience for the community.

The project is focused on critical upgrades to the community’s wastewater infrastructure, including replacing damaged sanitary sewer mains and manholes, installing inflow protectors, and completing surface grading work. These improvements will reduce the risk of sewer backups, protect the environment and nearby marine ecosystems, and ensure reliable wastewater service for residents. The increased system capacity will also support future population growth and enable new housing development in Nain.

The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, cost-shared among federal, provincial and local governments, is aimed at existing municipal infrastructure needs as well as those associated with future housing developments. Through this agreement, Newfoundland and Labrador has been allocated $123.1 million from the Government of Canada to address municipal infrastructure projects that preserve existing capacity or increase reliability and access to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste systems to support current and future populations.