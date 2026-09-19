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Business

Gas prices up, diesel prices down in weekend PUB adjustment

Business, News

The Public Utilities Board increased the price of gas, but lowered the price of diesel on Saturday.

The changes to maximum fuel prices are as follows:

  • all types of gasoline motor fuel will increase by up to 1.5 cents per litre (“cpl”);
  • diesel motor fuel on the Island will decrease by up to 5.0 cpl;
  • diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will decrease by 4.9 cpl;
  • furnace oil heating fuel on the Island will decrease by 4.33 cpl; and,
  • stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will decrease by 4.15 cpl.
  • These changes are based on the most recently available market data as of the close of business
    on September 17, 2026 and as a result do not reflect more recent market activity.
    The Board’s next price adjustment is on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

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