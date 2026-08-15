Unknown trouble in St. John’s prompts large police presence

Justice, News August 15th, 2026

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to a complaint of unknown trouble in the area of Nascopie Crescent around 7:30 p.m. Friday (August 14).

Through the complaint, the operator could hear lots of screaming and then the phone disconnected. Information coming in to police determined that a number of officers were required on scene to deal with the large volume of people present.

One person was arrested in relation to the incident. A 39-year-old man, with an active warrant, was taken into custody.

This matter is still under investigation.