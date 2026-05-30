Two arrested after traffic stop in western Newfoundland

Justice, News May 30th, 2026

Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop in western Newfoundland that led to the seizure of cocaine.

The RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West says the arrests were made Wednesday with assistance from Deer Lake RCMP.

Police say investigators were conducting surveillance in the Howley area on May 27 as part of an ongoing investigation when they observed activity consistent with a drug transaction.

With assistance from Deer Lake RCMP, officers conducted a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway between Howley and Deer Lake.

Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police say a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine.

A 66-year-old man from Norris Point and a 26-year-old woman from Corner Brook were charged with possession of a controlled substance. They were released from custody with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West focuses on drug trafficking and organized crime on Newfoundland and Labrador’s west coast. Anyone with information about drug activity in their community is asked to contact the JFO West drug line at 709-637-4221. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police say cocaine is a leading cause of overdose deaths in the province and note naloxone is not effective in reversing cocaine overdoses. Anyone witnessing a suspected overdose is urged to call 911 immediately.