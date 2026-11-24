News November 24th, 2026

Turning the Tide Marine Industry Awards is marking a decade of celebrating Newfoundland and Labrador’s marine industry with the launch of its 10th anniversary program, including the announcement of its September 9, 2027, awards gala, the opening of nominations, and an exclusive 10th anniversary online auction.

Under the theme “From the Sea to the Stars: Ten Years of Excellence. Boundless International Opportunity”, the anniversary will honour the people and achievements that have shaped the industry while looking toward the innovation, emerging leadership and international opportunities that will define its future.

The 10th Anniversary Gala will take place at the St. John’s Convention Centre, bringing together more than 500 leaders and guests from across the marine industry, government, business, education and research.

Celebrating Leadership in a Globally Connected Industry

From the fishery and aquaculture, ports and terminals, aerospace and defense, to shipping and ferries, offshore energy, science and technology, andeducation and training, Newfoundland and Labrador’s marine industry is a major economic force, connecting the province to international markets and creating opportunities far beyond its shores.

For ten years, Turning the Tide has recognized outstanding achievement across these diverse sectors, establishing a distinctive platform for industry recognition, collaboration and connection. “Turning the Tide was founded on the belief that the extraordinary achievements of our marine industry deserve to be recognized and celebrated,” said Paul Antle, Chair of the Turning the Tide Marine Industry Awards. “As we mark our 10th anniversary, we celebrate the remarkable people and organizations whose leadership, innovation and determination have helped shape our industry. Equally important, we look ahead to the next generation of leaders and the opportunities that will strengthen Newfoundland and Labrador’s position in an increasingly connected global marine economy.”

Every Industry Has Its Stars. Help Us Recognize Ours.

Nominations are now open for the 2027 Turning the Tide Marine Industry Awards, recognizing exceptional individuals, businesses and organizations across five categories: Industry Leadership and Excellence; Industry Lifetime Achievement; Innovation Leadership; Historical Marine Significance; and Next Wave Leadership.

Turning the Tide encourages businesses, industry organizations, colleagues and communities to nominate those whose achievements deserve recognition, from established leaders to emerging talent shaping the industry’s future.

NOMINATIONS CLOSE February 28, 2027 | Nominate Here

Introducing The North Star Collection: An Exclusive Online Auction

To launch its 10th anniversary year, Turning the Tide is introducing The North Star Collection, a signature online auction featuring a limited selection of 10 exceptional items from travel experiences, luxury offerings to exclusive opportunities.

Inspired by the North Star’s historic role in guiding mariners across the world’s oceans, the collection reflects the spirit of exploration and international connection that defines the marine industry.

Featured offerings include an around the world travel experience and an extraordinary helicopter journey to an exclusive private wilderness retreat. Open to bidders locally, nationally and internationally, the auction offers an opportunity to acquire something extraordinary while supporting Turning the Tide’s anniversary celebrations and charitable legacy.

BIDDING: December 1-12, 2026 | Auction Link

A Decade of Excellence. A Legacy of Giving.

Beyond celebrating industry achievement, Turning the Tide has contributed more than $500,000 to the Home from the Sea Foundation, supporting the preservation of Newfoundland and Labrador’s marine heritage and the stories of our people and communities whose lives have been shaped by the sea.

As Turning the Tide enters its second decade, its commitment to recognizing excellence, inspiring future leaders and preserving marine heritage remains central to its mission.