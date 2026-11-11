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Road work set to improve the condition of the service road at Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site

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Parks Canada advises drivers that roadwork to improve the condition of the service road at Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site has begun. Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site will remain accessible to the public while the construction project proceeds, however, temporary changes to traffic flow, parking, and trail access may occur.

While trails and parking areas remain available, visitors are reminded that on-site washrooms and services are closed for the 2026 season. Safety is a top priority for Parks Canada. Visitors are reminded to follow all posted signage and access instructions.

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