Trial date set for man charged with three counts of attempted murder

Justice, News September 18th, 2026

A trial date has been set for a man facing three attempted murder charges. Mitchell Rose is accused of attacking three people at an apartment building in the west end of St. John’s last year.

Apartment building where Mitchell Rose allegedly attacked three women.

Rose is facing a number of charges after the alleged attack that happened in December of 2025. Several women suffered serious injuries after police received a report of a man banging and screaming on apartment doors.

Family members of Mitchell Rose have been outspoken since his arrest, saying he has schizophrenia and was in psychosis the time the alleged crimes took place.

Rose was deemed fit to stand trial and a date was set today for the one-day trial which will take place at Provincial Court in St. John’s November 2, 2026.