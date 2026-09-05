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Justice

Driver charged with impaired operation following Kelligrews traffic stop

Justice, News

A 55-year-old man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Kelligrews.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers stopped a vehicle in the Conception Bay South community shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and refusal.

His driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

The man was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

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