Trans-Canada Highway reopens after serious motor vehicle collision

News August 15th, 2026

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Jack’s Pond, near the Southern Harbour exit, has fully reopened to traffic in both directions.

Traffic was at a standstill for nearly 8 hours on Friday (August 14) after a serious motor vehicle collision shut down the TCH in both directions, with no detour routes.

It’s unclear at this time if any injuries resulted from the serious motor vehicle collision, but in a statement to NTV News, the RCMP asked motorists to approach to area with caution Friday evening as cleanup from the collision has occurred. Adding to drive with caution during rain and other inclement weather.

RCMP sincerely thanked all motorists who were impacted by the highway closure for their patience, understanding and full cooperation.



NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.