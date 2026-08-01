Man With Several Active Warrants Arrested After West End Break and Enter

News August 1st, 2026

Shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, RNC were called to a break and enter in progress in the west end of St. John’s. There, the suspect gave police a false identity, but the 34-year old was known to the police from prior interactions, and he had several active warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a concealed weapon, mischief, and breaches of court orders. He was taken to lockup and held for court.