Fuel prices drop to start the weekend

Business, News August 1st, 2026

Fuel prices have dropped to start the weekend.

Effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2026 the Public Utilities Board set maximum prices for gasoline and diesel motor fuels and furnace oil and stove oil heating fuels in all areas of the province except where maximum price adjustments have been suspended. The changes to maximum prices reflect recent changes in market commodity prices.

The changes to maximum fuel prices are as follows:

all types of gasoline motor fuel will decrease by up to 6.0 cents per litre (“cpl”);

diesel motor fuel on the Island will decrease by up to 7.8 cpl;

diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will decrease by 7.7 cpl;

furnace oil heating fuel on the Island will decrease by 6.75 cpl; and,

stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will decrease by 6.70 cpl.

These changes are based on the most recently available market data as of the close of business

on July 30, 2026 and as a result do not reflect more recent market activity.

The Board’s next price adjustment is on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.