Port Saunders RCMP investigating pharmacy theft, asking for public’s help

News August 1st, 2026

RCMP officers on the Northern Peninsula are investigating a weekend theft from the automatic teller machine (ATM) at pharmacy in Flower’s Cove. Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on July 26, Port Saunders RCMP responded to a report of a theft at the Pharmachoice pharmacy on Main Street in Flower’s Cove, with the assistance of officers from the Roddickton RCMP detachment. Two masked individuals were captured by surveillance cameras entering the building vestibule and breaking into the ATM before leaving the scene on a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. An unknown quantity of cash was stolen from the ATM.

Police believe the theft occurred between 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 and 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.

Anyone with information about this crime or the individuals responsible, including anyone with surveillance or dash camera footage from the area during this time frame, should contact the RCMP as soon as possible at 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP), or call their local detachment.