NEWS

News

Temporary ramp closures on Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive 

News

The westbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) will be temporarily closed on Monday, Sept. 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept.r 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to facilitate ongoing work on the bridge.

Motorists travelling westbound on Pitts Memorial Drive (towards the Cloverleaf) and wanting to connect to the TCH westbound will detour by taking the eastbound portion of the TCH, detouring on Ramp 42B (Kenmount Road), and connecting back to the westbound TCH access ramp. 

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.   

Related Articles

RNC investigating hit-and-run
Read more
Corner Brook launches new service for accessible transit users
Read more
Construction resuming on University Avenue and Prince Philip Drive
Read more
Spruce Budworm Control Program taking place this summer
Read more
N.L. man in Qatar describes night of missile attack
Read more
Province adds new payments to Poverty Reduction Plan
Read more
Back to top