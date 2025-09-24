Temporary ramp closures on Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive 

News September 24th, 2025

The westbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) will be temporarily closed on Monday, Sept. 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept.r 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to facilitate ongoing work on the bridge.

Motorists travelling westbound on Pitts Memorial Drive (towards the Cloverleaf) and wanting to connect to the TCH westbound will detour by taking the eastbound portion of the TCH, detouring on Ramp 42B (Kenmount Road), and connecting back to the westbound TCH access ramp.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.