National Nursing Week: May 11th – 17th

Health, News May 5th, 2026

National Nursing Week is recognized throughout Canada from May 11th to the 17th. Provincial Health Minister, Lela Evans, made the proclamation to recognize the week as such, in the House of Assembly on May 4th. Saying, the government is delivering on their promise to establish a provincial nursing travel team, staffed by local unionized nurses.

The theme for National Nursing Week this year is, “The Power of Nurses to Transform Health”, and is a time to recognize and celebrate nurses for their profound impact on the community. While the province’s Registered Nurses Union acknowledge the $5.4 billion investment in healthcare, a commitment to the safety of staff remains a high priority for the union, with a call to action on their website called, “Safe Staffing Saves”.

National Nursing Week typically includes RNUNL events for members, such as professional development sessions, along with wellness and social activities. Special days of recognition fall within the week as well. May 11th is Indigenous Nurses Day, May 12th is International Nurses Day, and May 14th is Student Nursing Day. May 12th is also celebrated as Florence Nightingale’s Birthday, who is recognized as the founder of modern nursing.