Studded tires permitted as of today

The Department of Government Modernization and Service Delivery is reminding motorists that they should consider having their winter tires installed before snow and ice affect road conditions. Those who choose to use studded tires may do so as of today (Nov. 1).

Motorists are encouraged to drive safely and exercise caution when they are on the road, and remember throughout the winter to:

  • Slow down and drive according to weather conditions.
  • Give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
  • Pay attention and listen for any issued travel advisories.
  • Carry a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.
  • Remove all snow from your vehicle’s roof, hood, windows and lights.
  • Ensure your tires are in good condition.
  • Ensure your brakes, wipers and lights are all working properly.
  • Check all fluid levels regularly.
  • Stay at least 50 metres behind snowplows.

