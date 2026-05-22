Still no verdict in Dean Penney murder trial

Justice, News May 22nd, 2026

There is still no verdict in Dean Penney’s murder trial.

The jury requested to view the uncensored versions of the crime boss interviews 1 and 2, which were the videos in which Penney confessed to his involvement with his wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney’s disappearance. In the second interview he also provided further detail of how he hit his wife with a mallet, to make sure she wouldn’t wake up, after he pushed her down the stairs and she smacked her head.

The jury also asked for further clarification on the terms “coercive impact” and “coercion” as written in Justice Vikas Khaladkar’s instructions he provided the 12 jurors on Wednesday evening.

Khaladkar called the jury and council back in the room to respond to their questions – confirming they could watch the uncensored versions of the crime boss interviews, which would reveal the undercover officer’s face, unblurred. He also provided a technical breakdown of what exactly coercion means in the context of this case and specifically in a Mr. Big operation.

NTV’s Becky Daley is on jury watch and will be notified if there are any further questions or if a decision has been made. The latest updates can be found here, on our website.