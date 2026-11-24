News November 24th, 2026

The City of St. John’s has released the results of its 2026 Resident Satisfaction Survey, which measures residents’ views on quality of life, community priorities and City programs and services. The results were discussed by Council at the November 24, 2026 Committee of the Whole Meeting.

This year’s results show that while overall satisfaction with City programs and services remains relatively stable, residents are experiencing increased pressures on quality of life.

“These results give us important insight into how residents are feeling about life in our city and the issues having the greatest impact on them,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “What we heard through the survey is consistent with what we hear directly from residents, particularly around community safety, housing and affordability, roads and winter maintenance. We take that feedback seriously, and it will help ensure residents’ priorities continue to inform our planning, budgeting and decision-making.”

Key Highlights of the 2026 Survey Results:

Quality of Life: 68% rated their overall quality of life a 7 or higher out of 10, a six percentage point decrease from 2024. Crime and public safety was the most commonly cited factor influencing ratings at 25%, followed by cost of living and housing and homelessness at 16% each, and public transit at 11%.

68% rated their overall quality of life a 7 or higher out of 10, a six percentage point decrease from 2024. Crime and public safety was the most commonly cited factor influencing ratings at 25%, followed by cost of living and housing and homelessness at 16% each, and public transit at 11%. Programs and Services: 72% rated their overall satisfaction with City programs and services 7 or higher out of 10, relatively unchanged from 2024. The largest gaps between importance and satisfaction were road maintenance, sidewalk snow clearing, road snow clearing, traffic planning and Metrobus.

72% rated their overall satisfaction with City programs and services 7 or higher out of 10, relatively unchanged from 2024. The largest gaps between importance and satisfaction were road maintenance, sidewalk snow clearing, road snow clearing, traffic planning and Metrobus. Community priorities: Creating affordable housing remains the most important issue identified by residents (29%), followed by safety related to crime and violence (21%).

Creating affordable housing remains the most important issue identified by residents (29%), followed by safety related to crime and violence (21%). Livability: 91% describe St. John’s as a welcoming city, while 84% say it is a great place to make a life and 83% feel they belong in St. John’s.

91% describe St. John’s as a welcoming city, while 84% say it is a great place to make a life and 83% feel they belong in St. John’s. Safety, Accessibility and Affordability: 57% agree St. John’s is a safe city, 54% consider it accessible and 49% consider it affordable, with all three measures declining in 2026.

57% agree St. John’s is a safe city, 54% consider it accessible and 49% consider it affordable, with all three measures declining in 2026. Balanced Investments: 90% of residents believe the City should balance investments in quality of life with the delivery of basic services, a result that has remained unchanged over four surveys.

90% of residents believe the City should balance investments in quality of life with the delivery of basic services, a result that has remained unchanged over four surveys. Taxation and Services: 42% said the City should increase taxes as needed to maintain services, while 25% preferred maintaining current tax levels even if it means reducing services.

42% said the City should increase taxes as needed to maintain services, while 25% preferred maintaining current tax levels even if it means reducing services. Community Participation: 78% of residents attended community events and 62% used recreation facilities, both increases from 2024.

78% of residents attended community events and 62% used recreation facilities, both increases from 2024. City Direction and Trust: 64% feel the City is on the right track, down 13 percentage points from 2024. Approximately three-quarters reported some level of trust in the City, although this measure also declined.

64% feel the City is on the right track, down 13 percentage points from 2024. Approximately three-quarters reported some level of trust in the City, although this measure also declined. City Staff: Among residents who interacted with City staff, 81% found them courteous, helpful and knowledgeable.

Among residents who interacted with City staff, 81% found them courteous, helpful and knowledgeable. Digital Services: Use of digital services remained relatively consistent, with only use of the City’s website increasing to 65%. Satisfaction with online tools remained consistent for the Curb It app and online recreation registration, while satisfaction decreased for the City’s website (57% to 49%), EngageStJohns website (60% to 48%) and Access St. John’s online system (76% to 69%).

Next Steps

The survey results will help inform City priorities, planning and decision-making. Budget 2027, which will be announced December 15, will include actions related to several areas highlighted by residents.

The City will also take a closer look at areas where the survey points to a need for further understanding or improvement, including programs and services, digital services, and trust and accountability.

Public safety is a top concern for residents, and it is not something the City can address alone. The City is committed to identifying the actions it can take within its own responsibilities, working with other orders of government and community partners to identify what more can be done together, and keeping residents informed about what is happening, who is responsible and what comes next. This is also about transparency and accountability – making sure residents understand how the City is responding to their concerns and where more work is needed.

As a first step, the City has created a webpage outlining its responsibilities and the actions it has taken to date. This is a starting point, not the full picture. The page will be updated regularly as the City identifies further actions and continues to collaborate with partners.

“We take public safety concerns very seriously. People should not have to understand every jurisdictional boundary to know where to turn for help. The City’s responsibility is to be clear about what we can do, take action where we have the authority to do so, and work with and advocate to the organizations responsible for areas outside our jurisdiction. We will continue to identify and take further action as we work with our partners, and we will use these results to help focus our efforts where they can make the greatest difference for residents,” added Mayor Breen.