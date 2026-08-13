St. Anthony RCMP seek public’s help identifying suspects in seasonal property break-ins

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador on the Northern Peninsula are investigating a series of break and enters at number of seasonal cabins and campers, reported earlier this week. Police are now asking for the public’s assistance identifying suspects captured by surveillance cameras.

On August 10, just after 10:00 a.m., police responded to a call of a break and enter at a camper trailer off Route 430 West near Milan Arm outside St. Anthony. The trailer was unoccupied at the time, and its owner reported a damaged glass window.

The following evening, on Tuesday August 11 shortly before 7:30 p.m., Roddickton RCMP officers responded to additional reports of two attempted break-ins and a break and enter discovered at seasonal properties in the Summer House Hill Cabin Area along Route 430 W.

One property owner was able to capture three possible suspects on a surveillance camera at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Sunday August 9. Police found evidence of an attempted break and enter at this location. Although the suspects caused damage to the exterior of the building, they were unable to gain access inside.

Police are encouraging owners of seasonal properties in the Milan Arm and Summerhouse Hill Cabin areas to check their cabins, campers and other seasonal properties as soon as possible. Anyone who discovers signs of a break and enter, attempted break and enter, damage or other suspicious activity is asked to report it to police and avoid disturbing the property until officers have had an opportunity to attend.

Property owners are also encouraged to remain vigilant, check on neighbouring properties when possible and report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in the area to police.

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Anyone with information about the identity of any of the individuals, or about the break and enters, should call St. Anthony RCMP as soon as possible at 709-454-3543.