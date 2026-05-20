Small Increases to Gas Prices Continue to Add Up

News May 20th, 2026

The Public Utilities Board issued its daily fuel price adjustment for May 20th, and it brings another round of small increases that continue to build up. The price of gasoline is up 0.8 cents a litre, diesel rises by 1.8 cents, and furnace oil increases by a cent and a half. The latest moves push gas over 213 cents per litre and diesel over 232 cents in some areas. In parts of Labrador, diesel is up by 2.4 cents per litre and stove oil rises by 2.22cpl. The PUB’s next price adjustment is expected tomorrow.