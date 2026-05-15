RNC Searching for Missing Mount Pearl Woman

News May 15th, 2026

RNC are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mount Pearl woman. 49-year old Denise Taylor was last seen in the area of Blackmarsh Road on May 14th, wearing a purple sweater, blue puffy vest, black leggings, and black sneakers. She is described as 5’3″, 135lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a 2014 black Infiniti QX70, license plate JPM 328. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.