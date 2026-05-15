NEWS

News

RNC Searching for Missing Mount Pearl Woman

News

RNC are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mount Pearl woman. 49-year old Denise Taylor was last seen in the area of Blackmarsh Road on May 14th, wearing a purple sweater, blue puffy vest, black leggings, and black sneakers. She is described as 5’3″, 135lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a 2014 black Infiniti QX70, license plate JPM 328. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Related Articles

HMCS Cabot commemorates 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic
Read more
Date set for 2026 Polka Dot Trot
Read more
New Atlantic Construction Alliance established
Read more
Province honours athletic best for 2025
Read more
Bank of Canada holds interest rate
Read more
Making Summer camp more inclusive: grant applications now open
Read more
Back to top