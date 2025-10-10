RNC make arrest on weapons offence

Local News, News October 10th, 2025

The RNC made an arrest following a report of a weapons offence in St. John’s.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, shortly after 8:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a weapons offence in the area of Cabot Street. Responding officers determined that multiple individuals were inside of a home and may have been armed with firearms. The area was contained by responding officers that included the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Police Dog Services and Criminal Investigation Division, as well as assistance from the RCMP.

Around 9:40 a.m., one male was taken into custody at the scene. Kenneth Clancey, 48, was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court today on the following charges:

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Two Counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order

At this time, there is no indication a firearm was discharged or that any injuries occurred. A shelter-in-place was ordered for the nearby residences that ended shortly thereafter without incident.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

The RNC is asking anyone with information or video footage to call 709-729-8000.