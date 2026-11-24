News November 24th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating a stolen vehicle in Corner Brook.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck from a property on Humber Road in Corner Brook around 6:45 a.m. today.

The vehicle is a grey 2023 Dodge Ram with Newfoundland and Labrador license plate CM7 376. (Please see attached photo).

The RNC has received an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles in the Corner Brook region recently. To protect yourself from being targeted:

Lock your car doors and being mindful of where you place your keys.

Bring items of value inside your home where they can be locked away securely.

Do not leave spare keys in vehicles or close to open or unlocked windows and doors.

Park in high-traffic, well-lit areas.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.