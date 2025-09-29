Man charged with impaired driving after 91-year-old killed in vehicle-pedestrian collision

Justice, Local News, News September 29th, 2025

The RNC is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Corner Brook.

At 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that had just occurred on O’Connell Drive Extension, in the area of Georgetown Road. The pedestrian, a 91-year-old male, was transported to Western Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The 37-year-old male from Benoit’s Cove who was operating the vehicle involved was arrested in connection with impaired driving. An investigation resulted in the accused being charged with impaired driving causing death. His vehicle was seized and driver’s license suspended. He has been held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

The investigation remains active, and RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100.