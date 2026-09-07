Man arrested after anti-theft device leads police right to him

News September 7th, 2026

A 42-year-old man was arrested following a theft from a business in St. John’s on Sunday afternoon.

The RNC were called to the business where the suspect stole merchandise that contained an anti-theft device hidden inside.

The suspect was tracked and located. When the suspect spotted officers, he ran and tried to hide while carrying the merchandise with the tracking device inside.

The suspect was tracked and located in a nearby backyard.

The accused now faces charges of Theft and Breach of Probation and was held at the lock-up to appear in court this morning.