Regiment riding early momentum into another home weekend with games set for Saturday and Sunday

News, Sports October 2nd, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment is back in action Saturday at Mary Brown’s Centre, looking to build on an impressive opening stretch to its second season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Newfoundland has collected five points through its first four games, with the club showing plenty of offensive firepower while quickly establishing a strong home-ice atmosphere. That was evident last weekend when the Regiment erupted for a 6-0 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. After dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to Halifax the previous night, Newfoundland responded with four goals in the opening period and never looked back. St. John’s native Ben Veitch was among the contributors. The 2026 Hockey Canada world under-18 gold medallist scored his first goal of the season in the victory, adding to what has already been a productive start for the young forward. Veitch currently has five points through four games.

Matthew Frost and Alexis Michaud have also provided plenty of offence early in the season, with both players scoring twice in the 6-0 win. Goaltender Antoine Proulx stopped all 25 shots he faced to record the shutout.

The Regiment is averaging more than 5,200 fans per game through the opening four contests, continuing where they left off last season.

Newfoundland’s six-game homestand continues Saturday and Sunday against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, with another opportunity for the Regiment to add to its early-season point total. The club’s 2026-27 schedule features 32 regular-season home games at Mary Brown’s Centre.