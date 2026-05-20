RCMP responds to collision at ferry terminal, impaired driver arrested

Justice, News May 20th, 2026

RCMP in Channel-Port aux Basques arrested a 29-year-old woman after responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the ferry terminal in Port aux Basques early Saturday morning.

On May 16 shortly after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a collision between a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a commercial transport truck on the exit ramp from a ferry docked at Port aux Basques.

The operator of the passenger vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, was uninjured in the crash. She showed signs of impairment and police provided a demand for a breath sample. The woman failed to provide a proper sample and was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

She is expected to appear in provincial court at a later date. Her driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.