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RCMP responds to collision at ferry terminal, impaired driver arrested

Justice, News

RCMP in Channel-Port aux Basques arrested a 29-year-old woman after responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the ferry terminal in Port aux Basques early Saturday morning.

On May 16 shortly after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a collision between a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a commercial transport truck on the exit ramp from a ferry docked at Port aux Basques.

The operator of the passenger vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, was uninjured in the crash. She showed signs of impairment and police provided a demand for a breath sample. The woman failed to provide a proper sample and was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

She is expected to appear in provincial court at a later date. Her driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

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