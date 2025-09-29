Local

RCMP investigating after missing man located deceased

Holyrood RCMP is investigating after a 35-year-old man reported missing earlier this month was located deceased Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 24, police received a report of a missing 35-year-old man who had been last seen in the Conception Harbour area at around 11:30 p.m. the previous day. A missing person investigation was initiated, and an appeal was made to the public for any information to help locate the missing man.

Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) was engaged, and a search of the surrounding areas by ground and from the air was conducted with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS).

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 27, police was advised by the helicopter assigned to the search of a deceased individual spotted in the water in the vicinity of Cpl. Jamie Murphy Memorial Drive in Conception Harbour.

With assistance from the Conception Harbour Fire Department, and Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue volunteers, the body of the man was safely recovered by police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

