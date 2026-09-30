Ramp closure at Cloverleaf overpass for much of today

News, Traffic September 30th, 2026

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising motorists that the eastbound ramp at the Cloverleaf Overpass from Pitts Memorial Drive leading to the Outer Ring Road will be closed today from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to allow crews to complete shouldering work.

Motorists are asked to follow posted detour signage, expect delays, and use caution when travelling through the area.

The department thanks the public for its patience and cooperation while this necessary work is being completed.

Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.