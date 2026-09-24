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Public invited to NL Health Services’ Annual General Meeting

Health, News

The public is invited to take part in Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services’ Annual General Meeting next week.

The AGM takes place on Tuesday, September 29 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Health Innovation Acceleration Centre, as well as virtually.

At the AGM, NL Health Services will report on the accomplishments and challenges relating to the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Members of the public who wish to attend can register at nlhealthservices.ca.

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