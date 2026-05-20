Public invited to “Lay a Stone for the Future”

News May 20th, 2026

Few places in Newfoundland and Labrador carry the weight of history, identity, and shared experience quite like the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist — and this week, its story reaches a new chapter.

The Cathedral Basilica Foundation is launching “Lay a Stone for the Future,” a province-wide campaign celebrating the 185th anniversary of the laying of the Basilica’s cornerstone — a defining moment that helped shape not only the skyline of St. John’s, but the cultural and community fabric of the province itself. It also opened the door wider for international relations and connections.

On May 20, 1841, thousands gathered with a shared vision: to build something that would last. In a single day, more than £2600 was raised — an extraordinary act of collective generosity that set in motion the creation of one of Atlantic Canada’s most recognized and cherished landmarks.

Now, 185 years later, that same spirit is not only being remembered — it is being reawakened.

“This campaign is about more than honouring history — it’s about continuing it,” said Maria Conkey, Executive Director of the Cathedral Basilica Foundation. “The Basilica exists because people believed in it. ‘Lay a Stone for the Future’ is an invitation for this generation to leave its mark in the same way.”

For nearly two centuries, the Basilica has stood at the centre of public life in Newfoundland and Labrador — a place where generations have gathered in moments of celebration, grief, music, reflection, history and community connection. It is a landmark not just of stone and architecture, but of memory, meaning, and identity.

Its story is deeply personal — and widely shared.

The anniversary campaign brings that story into the present, highlighting the importance of continued stewardship to ensure the Basilica remains a vibrant, accessible, and a living part of community life for generations to come.

“This is something people can see themselves in,” said Conkey. “Whether you’ve walked through its doors, admired it from the harbour, or simply know it as part of what defines this place — the Basilica belongs to all of us.”

Through symbolic giving opportunities inspired by the Basilica’s founding year and cornerstone story, the campaign offers meaningful and accessible ways for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to participate in shaping its future.

Funds raised will support:

Heritage conservation and preservation

Accessibility and public access improvements

Community programming and cultural events

Interpretation and storytelling initiatives

As part of the campaign, the Foundation will also spotlight a rare commemorative coin issued by Bishop Michael Anthony Fleming during the original 1841 cornerstone celebrations — a powerful symbol of the collective effort that first brought the Basilica to life, and a reminder of what is possible when a community comes together around something that matters.

“Every generation has played a role in shaping this place,” added Conkey. “This is ours — a chance to ensure the Basilica continues to stand not only as a monument to our past, but as a living, evolving part of our future.”